Pro-Shot Video: Umphrey's McGee Busts...

Pro-Shot Video: Umphrey's McGee Busts Out 'a And Justice For All' Cover In Oakland

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: JamBase

Umphrey's McGee held a show at The Fox Theater in Oakland as part of the band's recently wrapped West Coast Tour. The night at The Fox featured a bust out cover of Metallica's 'And Justice For All" that can be seen in newly shared pro-shot video footage from the March 11 concert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Mickie 20,928
Creflo 5 hr Nope 2
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... 8 hr Kim Jo 14
Ardith I love you 10 hr Twisted sistah 5
ANOTHER FAKE HATE CRIME HOAX, again. 17 hr Trippin White Boy 4
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 18 hr anonymous 609
Did WGCL-TV (CBS 46) force Ben Swann to shut do... 21 hr Doravillian 6
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,456 • Total comments across all topics: 279,802,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC