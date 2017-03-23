Pro-Shot Video: Umphrey's McGee Busts Out 'a And Justice For All' Cover In Oakland
Umphrey's McGee held a show at The Fox Theater in Oakland as part of the band's recently wrapped West Coast Tour. The night at The Fox featured a bust out cover of Metallica's 'And Justice For All" that can be seen in newly shared pro-shot video footage from the March 11 concert.
