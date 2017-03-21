Prairie Grove retired lieutenant general helped lead TLS Veterans
PRAIRIE GROVE - Retired Lt. Gen. Everett H. Pratt Jr. dedicated his time to helping others, whether it be his family, the village of Prairie Grove or other veterans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rodney Battles murder trial (Apr '08)
|1 hr
|Troubled name
|10
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|5 hr
|Christians In Nam...
|3
|Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15)
|15 hr
|TwatBreath
|28
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|19 hr
|Not gay
|2
|Rent Smart - in Evans, GA. Ripping off & Discri...
|Tue
|Soloman
|5
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Tue
|Tolerman
|5
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|Tue
|Justagal
|608
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC