Portland superintendent finalist prov...

Portland superintendent finalist provides selective view of Atlanta work to vetting team

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: OregonLive.com

It is hard to imagine a more glowing picture of Portland Public Schools' pick for superintendent than the one district officials saw on their visit to this Deep South capital intended as the final check for flaws. On a 24-hour vetting trip Thursday, two Portland school board members and the district's deputy chief executive officer aimed to distill how Donyall Dickey, lone finalist to lead Oregon's largest district, is seen by those he works with as chief academic and schools officer for Atlanta Public Schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CVS PHARMACY treats employees like trash (Jan '09) 1 hr Tolerman 296
News First Listen: Shawty Lo, 'R.I.C.O.' 2 hr lol 1
Effective skin whitening collagen supplement wo... 10 hr Cathy 2
News MARTA Chair Arrested For Sex Acts (Aug '07) 14 hr Tolerman 19
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr VIKING POWER 20,930
Why do people keep calling leftist kooks, "libe... 15 hr The Dude 1
Did WGCL-TV (CBS 46) force Ben Swann to shut do... 22 hr Teabagger 2
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,368 • Total comments across all topics: 279,688,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC