Police searching for missing Atlanta girl
Essence Rice, 12, hadn't been heard from since leaving her home on the 1500 block of Hardee Street Friday night. She is described as a black female standing around 5'2" and weighing around 110 pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
