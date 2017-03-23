Police searching for missing Atlanta ...

Police searching for missing Atlanta girl

13 hrs ago

Essence Rice, 12, hadn't been heard from since leaving her home on the 1500 block of Hardee Street Friday night. She is described as a black female standing around 5'2" and weighing around 110 pounds.

