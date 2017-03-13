Police: Man in photo suspected of several vehicle burglaries across Atlanta
APD says there are three specific locations they know were involved, including one at the Oakland Cemetery on March 12. At this time, it is not clear if the man in the photo was working alone or if there are others involved in the burglaries. If you know the suspect in the photos, please call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
