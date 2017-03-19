Police investigating officer-involved shooting in SE Atlanta
Chopper46 flew over the scene at Lakewood Avenue and Adair Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and showed several police cars and a perimeter set up at the location. There were reportedly at least two scenes involved in the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|2 hr
|Lee Pong
|9
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|2 hr
|Spotted Girl
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Terrance
|20,919
|Rent Smart - in Evans, GA. Ripping off & Discri...
|7 hr
|Trump is the man
|6
|Researchers: Travel ban could worsen doctor sho...
|7 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Rodney Battles murder trial (Apr '08)
|15 hr
|Troubled name
|10
|Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15)
|Tue
|TwatBreath
|28
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC