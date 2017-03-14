Pilot reunites with Atlanta air contr...

Pilot reunites with Atlanta air controllers who guided her in crisis

6 hrs ago

Unable to move her throttle, the pilot of a small plane found herself over the world's busiest airport with the flashing lights of firetrucks gathering on the runway below, preparing for the worst. But air traffic controllers guided her to a safe landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Feb. 14, 2016.

