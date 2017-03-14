Pilot reunites with Atlanta air controllers who guided her in crisis
Unable to move her throttle, the pilot of a small plane found herself over the world's busiest airport with the flashing lights of firetrucks gathering on the runway below, preparing for the worst. But air traffic controllers guided her to a safe landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Feb. 14, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Shout It Out Loud
|20,901
|Angry with Home Depot Tricking with Floor Tile
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|14
|Man claims he was brutally beaten by APD officer
|6 hr
|Kelly
|9
|Rh Negative is a very Holy Bloodline (Sep '11)
|7 hr
|NaTo3487
|23
|Why Pittsburgh is better than Atlanta (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|BigBrotherAlmighty
|41
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|10 hr
|DoravilleDreaming
|2
|Davis Broadcasting CEO promotes daughter to vic...
|14 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC