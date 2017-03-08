Photo credit: White House staff photo...

Photo credit: White House staff photographers / Jimmy Carter Library / Wikimedia Commons

Although she's now blessed with the wisdom of no longer being 19, safe from the public eye and raising a family in Atlanta, Amy Carter is basically back in the news: In the form of Virginia senator and vice-presidential candidate Tim Kaine's 24-year-old son Linwood, aka "Woody." It's sort of like discovering a new comet, because in the young Kaine, we have evidence that every 30 years, the opposition party's activist id takes the form of a politician's young-adult child and gets arrested for sticking it to the Man.

