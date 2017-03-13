Our cars are making us fat

Our cars are making us fat

There are 2 comments on the Estes Park Trail-Gazette story from 8 hrs ago, titled Our cars are making us fat. In it, Estes Park Trail-Gazette reports that:

It's really too bad that we can't walk more. In a small town like Estes Park and we can't use walking as a primary mode of transportation.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Trump is the man

Charlottesville, VA

#1 4 hrs ago
Another pathetic liberal attack on the job-creating auto and energy industries! Hey libs, you lost! Go back in your holes!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Elmer

Dallas, GA

#2 2 hrs ago
Estes park ant in Atlanta I in California

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Viking Power 20,919
No Such Thing As Zombies 3 hr make that money b... 3
Corinthians 15 4 hr betty worships a ... 8
Andy Lee: BOB RICHARDS - A Jerk! Job Discrimina... 4 hr Samuels credit sc... 7
News Local Muslims open doors to neighbors 4 hr Trump is the man 1
I'm glad Hillary Clinton lost and will never be... 5 hr Deplorable 11
Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15) 7 hr Captian MAGA 28
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,407 • Total comments across all topics: 279,599,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC