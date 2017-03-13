One dead as crews battle blaze at SW ...

One dead as crews battle blaze at SW Atlanta apartment complex

The blaze started around 4:45 a.m. at the Venetian Hills apartment complex located on the 1800 block of Campbellton Road.

