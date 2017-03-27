News 9 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Massive fire burning under I-85 in Atlanta
Flames are erupting underneath the interstate and black smoke is billowing under all sides near the Buford-Spring Connector. 11Alive's SkyTracker shows traffic both north and south on I-85 is stopped due to the fire.
