Newly clad Braves march through Downtown Atlanta

The Heard County Marching Braves band enjoyed a different experience last weekend after being invited to participate in the 2017 Atlanta St. Patrick's Parade through downtown Atlanta. The parade is Atlanta's longest running event and one of the oldest St. Patrick's parades in the country dating all the way back to 1858.

