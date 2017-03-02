New apartment company enters Atlanta ...

New apartment company enters Atlanta market, eyes Florida expansion

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Business Journal

A private family-owned real estate company entered the metro Atlanta market with a $32 million off-market purchase of a 322-unit apartment complex in south Fulton County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rape reported on Georgia Tech campus (Nov '11) 11 min Annie Oakley 4
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 1 hr Spotted Girl 1,832
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 7 hr Parent 24
Black History Month: Tribute To REAL HEROES!!!!! 7 hr Veronica 9
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Tom 20,861
ALS run from Augusta to Aiken: History Making S... 13 hr Samuel Davis 6
Augusta Parents Committe vs THE RICHMOND COUNTY... 13 hr Dr Carlson 7
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fulton County was issued at March 02 at 12:53PM EST

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,627 • Total comments across all topics: 279,262,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC