MRI brain scans may help clinicians d...

MRI brain scans may help clinicians decide between CBT and drug treatment for depression

13 hrs ago

Researchers from Emory University have found that specific patterns of activity on brain scans may help clinicians identify whether psychotherapy or antidepressant medication is more likely to help individual patients recover from depression. The study, called PReDICT, randomly assigned patients to 12 weeks of treatment with one of two antidepressant medications or with cognitive behavioral therapy .

