Mount Paran Christian names Clay Van De Vate STAR Student for 2017

There are 1 comment on the MDJonline.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled Mount Paran Christian names Clay Van De Vate STAR Student for 2017.

Mount Paran Christian senior Clay Van De Vate, right, was recently announced as this year's Student Teacher Achievement Recognition recipient.

Trump is the man

Charlottesville, VA

#1 2 hrs ago
Oh No! The politicly correct crown will start violent riots! They actually recognized a white kid?!?!?!?! Clearly mass firings must follow! Trump supporters are clearly to blame!
