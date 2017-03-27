Morehouse, Spelman colleges rank high...

Morehouse, Spelman colleges rank high among Peace Corp volunteers

Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Two Atlanta area colleges are included in the Peace Corps rankings of the top volunteer-producing Historically Black Colleges and Universities . Spelman had eleven alumni volunteering in the Dominican Republic, Ghana, Mozambique, Namibia, Peru, Rwanda, Togo, Zambia and Guinea which led the college to take the number 2 spot.

