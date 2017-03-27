More women opting to remove a healthy...

More women opting to remove a healthy breast after cancer diagnosis

An increasing number of women diagnosed with cancer in one breast choose to have the other breast surgically removed as well, according to a new study co-led by the American Cancer Society. A new study finds that the number of women diagnosed with invasive early-stage cancer in one breast who choose to surgically remove their other breast has increased in recent years.

