More than 1,000 jobs up for grabs Thursday at Atlanta event

More than 1,000 jobs will be up for grabs Thursday in Atlanta, with 60-plus employers on hand looking to fill positions at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The "Airport Community Job Fair" takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Georgia International Convention Center, 2000 Convention Center Concourse in College Park.

