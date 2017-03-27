More than 1,000 jobs up for grabs Thu...

More than 1,000 jobs up for grabs Thursday at Atlanta event

More than 1,000 jobs will be up for grabs Thursday in Atlanta, with 60-plus employers on hand looking to fill positions at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The "Airport Community Job Fair" takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Georgia International Convention Center, 2000 Convention Center Concourse in College Park.

