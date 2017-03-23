Midland pepper sauce among winners in 2017 Flavor of Georgia contest
MIDLAND, GA A product made right here in the Chattahoochee Valley was one of the winners in the University of Georgia's 2017 Flavor of Georgia contest. The pepper sauce is made by the company 4Saucerers in Columbus and the Midland Ghost started as an experiment growing peppers that turned into perfect a pepper sauce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ANOTHER FAKE HATE CRIME HOAX, again.
|21 min
|Trippin White Boy
|4
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|anonymous
|609
|Ardith I love you
|1 hr
|Your alter ego
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,926
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|4 hr
|Chop head
|13
|Did WGCL-TV (CBS 46) force Ben Swann to shut do...
|4 hr
|Doravillian
|6
|Vote For Judson Hill
|4 hr
|Doravillian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC