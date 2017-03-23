Midland pepper sauce among winners in...

Midland pepper sauce among winners in 2017 Flavor of Georgia contest

MIDLAND, GA A product made right here in the Chattahoochee Valley was one of the winners in the University of Georgia's 2017 Flavor of Georgia contest. The pepper sauce is made by the company 4Saucerers in Columbus and the Midland Ghost started as an experiment growing peppers that turned into perfect a pepper sauce.

