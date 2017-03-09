Mayor Thornton will run for re-election

The plaza in front of the LaGrange-Troup County Chamber of Commerce was buzzing with excitement on Thursday, as Mayor Jim Thornton used the city's backdrop to announce his plans to run for mayor again in November.

