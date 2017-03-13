MARTA chief: Cobb residents wanting t...

MARTA chief: Cobb residents wanting transit should push

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Keith Parker, MARTA general manager and CEO, speaks to attendees during Thursday morning's meeting of the Smyrna Area Council of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12) 21 min mary schel 302
Black History Month: Tribute To REAL HEROES!!!!! 58 min Darlene H Harris 12
Civil Rights Hero Wins Legal Case Against Notor... 1 hr Darlene H Harris 1
News MARTA Chair Arrested For Sex Acts (Aug '07) 1 hr Raymond 8
I'm glad Hillary Clinton lost and will never be... 1 hr Thimas 13
News Local Muslims open doors to neighbors 1 hr Thimas 3
Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15) 2 hr georgia stinks 27
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,082 • Total comments across all topics: 279,612,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC