'Make Trap Great Again': Gucci Mane, Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert & More...

Atlantic Records, Tidal and New Era are bringing the squad to South By Southwest in Austin, Texas this month. The label's signees Gucci Mane , Meek Mill , Lil Uzi Vert , Ty Dolla $ign and O.T. Genasis are set to perform at its "Make Trap Great Again" showcase on Saturday at Stubb's.

