'Love hormone' may help dads bond with toddlers
Researchers found that fathers who were given a boost of oxytocin via a nasal spray, and then were shown a picture of their 1- or 2-year-old sons or daughters, showed higher levels of activity in regions of the brain linked with empathy and reward , compared with fathers who did not receive a dose of oxytocin. This increased activity in the men's brains may elicit greater feelings of empathy and reward processing, and may motivate fathers to become more involved in caring for their children , said study author James Rilling, a professor of anthropology and psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Emory University in Atlanta.
