Local Muslims open doors to neighbors

The Atlanta Muslim community organized an Atlanta area Visit a Mosque Day Saturday, March 11, and North Fulton mosques participated by opening their doors to the public. With so many headlines these days harping on religious differences, Atlanta Muslims invited the public into their mosques - there are some 50 in the metro area - to dispel disinformation about Muslims living and working in the community.

