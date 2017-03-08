List of SCCPSS failing schools doubles in 2017
The number of chronically failing schools in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has doubled in 2017 to 12, up from six schools in 2016. The same six schools that were on the list in 2016 appeared on the list again in 2017, along with Juliette Gordon Low Elementary, Shuman Elementary, Southwest Middle, West Chatham Middle, East Board K-8 and Savannah Classical Charter School.
