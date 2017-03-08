Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates
Two weeks after Lionel Richie was forced to postpone his tour with Mariah Carey because of a knee injury, the pair's All the Hits tour has been rescheduled and reduced in size. Originally slated to run mid-March to late May, the 35-date tour has been reduced to 21 dates, with show cancellations in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, St. Louis, Nashville and Charlotte.
