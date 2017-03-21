Kevin Young: Director of NYPL's Schomburg Center, New Yorker Poetry Editor
Kevin Young stepped into his role as director of New York Public Library's Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in September 2016, succeeding former director Khalil Gibran Muhammad, who will be serving as professor of History, Race, and Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School as well as the Suzanne Young Murray Professor at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University. Young most recently served at Emory University, Atlanta, as curator of the Raymond Danowski Poetry Library and curator of literary collections at the Rose Library, at the same time holding the Charles Howard Candler Professorship of Creative Writing and English.
