Kenny Leon and True Colors Theatre to...

Kenny Leon and True Colors Theatre to Host Town Hall on Importance of Community Theatre

11 hrs ago

Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon and True Colors Theatre hosts a town hall meeting on the importance of theatre in our community on Thursday March 16 at 7 PM at Fulton County's Southwest Arts Center. Immediately following the meeting, attendees are invited to stay for True Colors Theatre production of Exit Strategy at 8PM.

