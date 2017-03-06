Kenny Leon and True Colors Theatre to Host Town Hall on Importance of Community Theatre
Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon and True Colors Theatre hosts a town hall meeting on the importance of theatre in our community on Thursday March 16 at 7 PM at Fulton County's Southwest Arts Center. Immediately following the meeting, attendees are invited to stay for True Colors Theatre production of Exit Strategy at 8PM.
