The Junior League of Atlanta, Inc. Tour of Kitchens , entering its 20th year, will showcase fourteen of Atlanta's finest residential kitchens created by the city's most prominent kitchen designers. The Junior League of Atlanta 20th Annual Tour of Kitchens event will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2017 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and Sunday, March 26, 2017 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm .

