Human trafficking growing problem in metro Atlanta

Authorities said human trafficking is the fastest growing criminal activity in the United States and metro Atlanta is among the top cities. Law enforcement officers said metro Atlanta's reputation for having one of the world's busiest airports, being a convention city and having a growing entertainment industry makes it a prime location for what is called modern day slavery.

