Home of Jameson re-opens following 11...

Home of Jameson re-opens following 11m investment

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Business World

It was announced today that Irish Distillers has re-opened the home of Jameson in Smithfield, Dublin, following a total investment of 11 million. The new look 'Jameson Distillery Bow St.' brand home, which was officially opened by Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform and Dublin Central TD Paschal Donohoe today, will support the Irish Whiskey Tourism Strategy target of trebling the number of Irish whiskey tourists visiting Ireland annually, to 1.9 million by 2025.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Atlanta Sucks! (Feb '12) 3 min Ali827 191
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 46 min Stunned 59
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 1 hr kuda 1,899
Trumps Narcissistic Behavior 1 hr JKD 8
Al Wiggins Chamblee 1 hr Jaba 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Now_What- 20,876
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 5 hr Kitkat 602
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,718 • Total comments across all topics: 279,356,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC