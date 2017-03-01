Home of Jameson re-opens following 11m investment

It was announced today that Irish Distillers has re-opened the home of Jameson in Smithfield, Dublin, following a total investment of 11 million. The new look 'Jameson Distillery Bow St.' brand home, which was officially opened by Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform and Dublin Central TD Paschal Donohoe today, will support the Irish Whiskey Tourism Strategy target of trebling the number of Irish whiskey tourists visiting Ireland annually, to 1.9 million by 2025.

