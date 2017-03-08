High speed stop leads to multiple cha...

High speed stop leads to multiple charges

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: MainStreetNews.com

A woman traveling 125 miles per hour at 2:30 in the morning down I-85 might wish she had been a little more observant of the speed limit. Amara Fatima Rahiem, 25, Atlanta, was charged by the Commerce Police Department with drag racing, reckless driving, speeding, financial transaction card forgery and forgery in the 2nd degree in the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MainStreetNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Al Wiggins Chamblee 2 hr Tattle tale 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Waikiki shyit water 20,882
News Great-grandmother says she was repeatedly punch... 9 hr ThomasA 2
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 10 hr Falcon 61
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 11 hr Falcon 1,913
News Wall Street Cops Reined In as SEC Braces for Tr... 14 hr Donald E Putnam Jr 2
Trumps Narcissistic Behavior 23 hr MoronUR 16
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,837 • Total comments across all topics: 279,418,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC