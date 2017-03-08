High speed stop leads to multiple charges

A woman traveling 125 miles per hour at 2:30 in the morning down I-85 might wish she had been a little more observant of the speed limit. Amara Fatima Rahiem, 25, Atlanta, was charged by the Commerce Police Department with drag racing, reckless driving, speeding, financial transaction card forgery and forgery in the 2nd degree in the incident.

