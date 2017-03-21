Gucci Mane Pens Autobiography, Reveals Cover & Release Date
In his extraordinary autobiography, the legend takes us to his roots in Alabama, the streets of East Atlanta, the trap house, and the studio where he found his voice as a peerless rapper. He reflects on his inimitable career and in the process confronts his dark past-years behind bars, the murder charge, drug addiction, career highs and lows-the making of a trap god.
