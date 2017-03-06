Great-grandmother says she was repeat...

Great-grandmother says she was repeatedly punched in Walmart bread aisle

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WSB-TV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trumps Narcissistic Behavior 5 min ThomasA 12
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... 54 min 31 Genders 12
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 1 hr Battle Tested 1,909
Corrupt Police Officers 2 hr ThomasA 4
Atlanta Sucks! (Feb '12) 8 hr Pete 193
Trump's Wall Plans Leaked 20 hr Franklin 44
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 23 hr Stunned 59
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,071 • Total comments across all topics: 279,379,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC