Grande West - Manufacturing and Delivery in Atlanta
Grande West Transportation Group Inc. , a Canadian bus manufacturer of heavy-duty mid-sized transit buses for sale in Canada and the United States, announced its securement of a manufacturing agreement to produce Vicinity buses in Atlanta, Georgia that meets FTA Buy America requirements on March 28, 2017. Alliance Bus Group , Grande West's exclusive US distributor, will produce Buy America compliant Vicinity buses for sale to US transit authorities.
