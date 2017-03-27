Get hands-on with Pete the Cat at the Center for Puppetry Arts
Pete the Cat will mark the Center for Puppetry Arts' latest brand new production this spring, April 4 - May 28! This faithful adaptation of the best-selling book series tells the groovy adventures of one cool, skateboarding, surfing, rocking blue cat and his fine friends. The Center for Puppetry Arts will celebrate the central themes of Pete the Cat with a series of special events during the run of the show.
