Georgia DOT launching CHAMP assistance patrols
You've likely seen the Department of Transportation HEROs, Highway Emergency Response Operators that help keep traffic moving around Metro Atlanta, but what about CHAMPS, outside of the metro area? Soon, Georgia will be the first state to provide highway assistance statewide. C.H.A.M.P., or the Coordinated Highway Assistance and Maintenance Program, launched last month in Northeast Georgia.
