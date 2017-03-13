Genealogy Society of Cobb County to m...

Genealogy Society of Cobb County to meet March 28

The Genealogy Society of Cobb County will meet on March 28 from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Marietta, 189 Church St. in Marietta.

