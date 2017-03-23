Genealogy Society of Cobb County Georgia to have March meeting on Tuesday
The Cobb County Genealogy Society will host a program titled "Introduction to the Kennesaw State University Archives" on Tuesday, March 28, from 7 to 8 p.m. Archives are stories - stories of human victories, challenges, emotions, family connections and experiences.
