GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue MARTA Breeze Cards

What You Need to Know About the End of Blue MARTA Breeze Cards

March 13--That trusty old blue MARTA card you've had in your wallet for years? It's about time to say bye-bye. The blue Breeze Cards, which could be compromised and exposed to fraudulent activity, are being replaced with silver cards that have a more secure chip.

