GA: Clayton's Transit Future - MARTA Rail or High-Speed Buses?
March 10--Resuming local bus service in Clayton County after a five-year hiatus was the relatively easy part in meeting the county's immediate transportation needs. Now, as MARTA marks its second anniversary in Clayton this month, county and MARTA officials are turning their attention to creating a high-capacity transit system that meets the county's future needs.
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atlanta's Streetcar Investment Is Not Paying Off
|17 min
|King Clutch
|14
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|26 min
|KEVin KELLI
|606
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|1 hr
|Texxy
|1,947
|N.J. community starts 'tax revolt' after bills ...
|12 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Angry with Home Depot Tricking with Floor Tile
|16 hr
|Davis
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|jersey city
|20,895
|Ben Swann to leave WGCL-TV
|19 hr
|Local
|4
