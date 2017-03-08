GA: Clayton's Transit Future - MARTA ...

GA: Clayton's Transit Future - MARTA Rail or High-Speed Buses?

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Mass Transit

March 10--Resuming local bus service in Clayton County after a five-year hiatus was the relatively easy part in meeting the county's immediate transportation needs. Now, as MARTA marks its second anniversary in Clayton this month, county and MARTA officials are turning their attention to creating a high-capacity transit system that meets the county's future needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Atlanta's Streetcar Investment Is Not Paying Off 17 min King Clutch 14
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 26 min KEVin KELLI 606
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 1 hr Texxy 1,947
N.J. community starts 'tax revolt' after bills ... 12 hr Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Angry with Home Depot Tricking with Floor Tile 16 hr Davis 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr jersey city 20,895
Ben Swann to leave WGCL-TV 19 hr Local 4
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,170 • Total comments across all topics: 279,520,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC