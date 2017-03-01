Freeman Mathis & Gary announces addition of new partner to the firm
Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP, 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 1600 in the Cumberland area, announced that Mike Athans has joined the firm as a partner in the professional liability and insurance coverage section in the Atlanta office.
