Foresters Financial, KaBOOM! and Volunteers Create More Ways for Kids to Play at Gresham Park
For more than ten years, families come together with Foresters Financial to focus on giving kids the play they need )--The Atlanta-DeKalb community was revitalized today thanks to a new playground built at Gresham Park. In less than eight hours, more than 200 volunteers from Foresters FinancialTM, Gresham Park Youth Sports Association, DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs and non-profit KaBOOM! created the new play space, which will serve more than 1,000 children and their families in the local community for years to come.
