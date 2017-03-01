First Presbyterian Church Marietta's ...

First Presbyterian Church Marietta's Career - Crash Course' will be March 9-30

Does your career need a jump start or a change of scenery? From March 9-30, First Presbyterian Church Marietta is hosting a unique program that is jointly sponsored by seven interdenominational churches in North and Northwest Atlanta.

