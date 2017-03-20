There are on the National Public Radio story from 16 hrs ago, titled First Listen: Shawty Lo, 'R.I.C.O.'. In it, National Public Radio reports that:

In hip-hop, the posthumous release is almost a subgenre unto itself. Premature death has a way of elevating artists into instant icons, forever immortalized by their final recorded words.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at National Public Radio.