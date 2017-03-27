Fire collapses portion of interstate ...

Fire collapses portion of interstate highway in Atlanta

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

A bridge on Interstate 85 in Atlanta collapsed on Thursday as a fire raged beneath it, authorities said, sending black smoke into the air and briefly causing a fireball before the structure fell in on itself. "We are trying to assess the damage and determine how quick we can repair it," Republican Georgia Governor Nathan Deal told a news conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Eight women arrested on sex charges (Apr '11) 3 min taxpayer 112 16
News I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa... 9 min swampmudd 1
Jim Hudson Lexus: Racial & Job Discrimination!!!!! 1 hr PissedoffCustomer 2
Bi Sex And Strap Ons (Nov '11) 4 hr TheCars7879 19
Prince Hall Freemasons 10 hr Lightone 1
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 12 hr UnderstandPeople 1,928
Angry with Home Depot Tricking with Floor Tile 15 hr Davis 21
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,954 • Total comments across all topics: 279,946,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC