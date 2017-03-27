Fire collapses portion of interstate highway in Atlanta
A bridge on Interstate 85 in Atlanta collapsed on Thursday as a fire raged beneath it, authorities said, sending black smoke into the air and briefly causing a fireball before the structure fell in on itself. "We are trying to assess the damage and determine how quick we can repair it," Republican Georgia Governor Nathan Deal told a news conference.
