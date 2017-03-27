Fire causes interstate overpass to collapse in Atlanta11 min ago
A massive fire that caused an overpass on Interstate 85 to collapse in Atlanta has been contained. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the fire burned for more than an hour under I-85 northbound near Piedmont Road, spewing large plumes of black smoke skyward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|4 hr
|Lightone
|1
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|6 hr
|UnderstandPeople
|1,928
|Angry with Home Depot Tricking with Floor Tile
|9 hr
|Davis
|21
|Eight women arrested on sex charges (Apr '11)
|9 hr
|Tyrone
|15
|Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet: Mistreatment of n...
|11 hr
|Miaera
|8
|24f Single ATL
|15 hr
|Miaera
|4
|Doraville To Lose Federal Funds
|Wed
|ThomasA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC