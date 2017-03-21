Emory University chooses to be a 'safe harbor' instead of 'sanctuary'

Students, staff and faculty members walked out in protest and gathered in front of this administrative building at Emory University in February to pressure the university's new president Dr. Claire Sterk to label the university as a "sanctuary campus." The word "sanctuary" is being used these days to describe cities and organizations that show support for undocumented immigrants in the U.S. and one place where that word has become a sticky topic is at Emory University in Atlanta.

