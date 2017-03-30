Emory University Books Migos and Gets Scammed Out Of Money
Emory University will not host the planned Migos concert, after an Atlanta booking agent failed to book the rap trio for an April 8 concert. Emory University had paid Global Talent Agency, a third party booking agency, to schedule the concert, which was to take place at the Annual Dooley's week celebrations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|19 min
|ellie
|3
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|1 hr
|Jim
|1,929
|LeadList.club Has the best massage leads in ATL
|1 hr
|Chelsea
|1
|Eight women arrested on sex charges (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|taxpayer 112
|16
|Jim Hudson Lexus: Racial & Job Discrimination!!!!!
|5 hr
|PissedoffCustomer
|2
|Bi Sex And Strap Ons (Nov '11)
|9 hr
|TheCars7879
|19
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|14 hr
|Lightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC