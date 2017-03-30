Emory University Books Migos and Gets...

Emory University Books Migos and Gets Scammed Out Of Money

Emory University will not host the planned Migos concert, after an Atlanta booking agent failed to book the rap trio for an April 8 concert. Emory University had paid Global Talent Agency, a third party booking agency, to schedule the concert, which was to take place at the Annual Dooley's week celebrations.

