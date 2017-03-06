Editorials from around Pennsylvania
Pittsburghers have a friendly competition with Cleveland and jokingly call that city "the mistake on the lake." However, it's no joke that Cleveland wins the competition on one important measure - the vitality of its African-American community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Wiggins Chamblee
|33 min
|Jaba
|6
|Trumps Narcissistic Behavior
|2 hr
|MoronUR
|16
|Corrupt Police Officers
|2 hr
|Papa Murphy
|5
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|12 hr
|Jack
|1,911
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|19 hr
|31 Genders
|12
|Atlanta Sucks! (Feb '12)
|Tue
|Pete
|193
|Trump's Wall Plans Leaked
|Mon
|Franklin
|44
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC